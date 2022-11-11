Governor Biswabhusan lauds SPMVV for responding to challenges

Tirupati: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan lauded Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) for proactively responding to the challenges and its commitment to society by upholding teaching and learning activities.

He presided over the 19th and 20th convocations of SPMVV on Friday and presented the degrees and medals in his capacity as Chancellor of the University. Addressing the graduates on the occasion, the Chancellor felt that the country needs multi-dimensional holistic education to maintain its leadership in the 21st century.

Excellence in higher education can be ensured only through sustained efforts in curricular and research activities and through efficient periodical assessment and accreditation. He added that the quality of education needs to be redefined in a broader sense for the all-round development of individuals and their commitment to social objectives.

"Women in India achieve a high echelon on the educational front. Women from all sections of the society have entered the realm of higher education with full gusto. It is a positive indication that there has been an upsurge of female enrolment in higher education.

The primary objective of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) is to bring every girl child to the forefront of the world of knowledge", the Chancellor maintained.

The chief guest and the recipient of honorary doctorate Gaddam Padmaja Reddy who is a Padma Shri awardee and renowned classical dancer felt that women need full-fledged empowerment. As women are excelling in every field, they should be encouraged and motivated further. With the true empowerment of women, the country can progress well in various aspects.

As a researcher in dance and a dancer on international forums, she made several experiments in dance and presented more than 3,000 shows in 100 countries so far. Highlighting her concerns about the inhuman act of female foeticide, she composed 'Bruna Hatyalu,' Kuchipudi ballet condemning the heinous act. Similarly, she composed another ballet 'Jagruthi' to bring awareness on AIDS and 'Vajra Bharathi' for national integrity besides various musical ballets through Pranav Institute of Kuchipudi Dance.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Duvvuru Jamuna presented the state-of-the-art report for 2021-2022 and said that the university has developed an entrepreneurial ecosystem by modifying most of its academic programmes in compliance with the NEP 2020. The academic programmes include community engagement projects and internships engaging students with real working environments.

She said that the publication of research work has been intensive and the research papers are published in journals with good impact factors. The teachers have been involved in vigorous and prolific research. Research projects with a total outlay of Rs 319.5 lakh have been acquired from various funding agencies.

In this convocation, a total of 108 gold medals, 23 book prizes and five cash prizes were presented to the toppers in various disciplines. Also, 1,902 candidates have got their degrees out of which 988 received them in person at the convocation.

Registrar Prof D M Mamatha, Governor's Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia, members of executive council and others attended the convocation.