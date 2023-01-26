Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan hoists flag in Vijayawada, praises govt's welfare schemes

The Republic Day celebrations are being held grandly at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada, NTR district on Thursday. State Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan unfurled the national flag and received the salute of the armed forces. He later watched tableau performance and cultural programs.

CM YS Jagan, many public representatives and high officials participated in these celebrations. At 4.30 pm, the CM will participate in the Haitian program given by the Governor at Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the ocassion, the Governor praised the government schemes in Andhra Pradesh. "Through DBT, Navaratna and Amma Vodi schemes are being provided to all those who are eligible," governor said adding that students are being provided with nutritious food through the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme.

He said books, clothes and school kit are provided through Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and lauded the government on introduction of English medium and CBSE syllabus is offered. Biswabhushan Harichandan said that government is working hard to provide quality education to the students.