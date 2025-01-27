Governor Nazeer hosts ‘At Home’

Vijayawada: It was a colorful evening at Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan on the 76th Republic Day as Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer and First Lady Sameera Nazeer hosted the traditional 'At Home'.

The event was attended by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his wife N Bhuvaneswari, Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, and other distinguished guests.

The guests and officials were personally greeted by the Governor and there were many moments of the members of the political executive and the officials interacting with each other and cracking jokes at times. It also turned out to be an occasion where camaraderie and bonhomie were visible.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh were seen discussing some issues, cracking jokes and also laughing heartily.

The gathering included Deputy Chairman Zakia Khanam, Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju, MAUD Minister P Narayana, Agriculture Minister K Achennaidu, Finance Minister P Keshav, Textile Minister S Savitha, I&PR Minister Parthasarathi, Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly, Members of Legislative Council, Judges of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Information Commissioner, Commissioners of the AP Information Commission, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, All India Service officers, leaders of political parties, and other dignitaries, including Defence Service personnel, sportspersons, Padma Awardees, media personnel, freedom fighters, and special invitees such as women sarpanches, merit students, and representatives of NGOs also attended the at home.