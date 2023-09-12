Governor stresses on use of technology in correctional administration

Visakhapatnam: The profound impact of technology in the realm of correctional administration is a paradigm shift and ushers in a new era of enhanced security, efficiency, and rehabilitation, said Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer.



Speaking at the valedictory session of the 8th national conference of heads of prisons of all states/UTs that focused on the theme ‘Prisons and Correctional Services in Amrit Kaal’, the Governor stated the critical issue of mental health of inmates draws more focus and every individual, regardless of their circumstances, deserves access to proper mental healthcare.

The challenge of overcrowding in prisons and the pursuit of alternative forms of incarceration is important for reforms in prison administration. According to available data, the prisons in India are overcrowded to the extent of 129 percent. Given the situation, it is important to explore alternative incarceration methods, such as community-based programmes and restorative justice initiatives, the Governor emphasised.

Talking about the condition of women inmates and children, the Governor said, the harsh realities faced by these vulnerable sections within the criminal justice system, highlights the critical need for a more empathetic and gender-sensitive approach. “It is a collective responsibility to advocate reforms, policies and practices that prioritise rehabilitation, support, and healing. Deaddiction programme in correctional administration is another critical issue of prisons reforms. The power of intervention and treatment programmes offer a hope and possibility of a new beginning for them,” the Governor stated, underlining the need to carry forward the conviction that every individual deserves a chance for recovery and to lead a better life.

Laying emphasis on prison reforms and innovative interventions that certainly give a new path for correctional administration, the Governor said the Supreme Court Committee on prison reforms constituted in 2018, headed by Justice Amitava Roy, in its report submitted to the court, has addressed pressing concerns within jails of violence between inmates, unnatural deaths of prisoners, concept of semi-open and open jails and vacancies in prison staff and correctional administration.

Organised jointly by the Bureau of Police Research and Development, New Delhi and Andhra Pradesh Prisons Department, the event included presentation of diverse topics discussed during the two-day event by IG BPR and D Ravi Joseph Lokku.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister T Vanitha, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Harish Kumar Gupta, among others addressed the delegates.

Director General of Bureau of Police Research and Development Balaji Srivastav informed that the main objective of the programme is to provide a common platform to stakeholders to discuss best practices, innovative policies, imperative capacity building activities and curriculum activities of the prison and correctional administration.