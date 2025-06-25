Governor to attend Krishna varsity convocation today

Machilipatnam: Krishna district collector DK Balaji has directed officials to promptly complete all stringent arrangements for the state Governor’s visit.

In anticipation of Governor S Abdul Nazeer’s participation in the convocation ceremony at Krishna University on Wednesday, the district collector, along with Superintendent of Police R Gangadhar Rao, joint collector Gitanjali Sharma, and University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji, inspected the university on Tuesday evening.

Initially, they examined the tent and plaque arrangements at the food court, which the Governor is scheduled to inaugurate. Given the forecast for rain, the collector advised setting up a larger tent and urged immediate completion of the work. Subsequently, they reviewed the green room arrangements at the Dr BR Ambedkar Academic Block building, as well as the stage, VIP, guest, dignitary, and media seating arrangements in the Alluri Seetharama Raju Auditorium.

The collector instructed that robust police security be deployed along the route of the Governor and Minister for Human Resources, IT, Electronics, and Communication Nara Lokesh. He also emphasised ensuring smooth movement for their convoy.