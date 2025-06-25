Live
- Cyberabad cops blow lid off betting syndicate; 4 held, 10 websites shut
- BJP shutdown in Narayanpet town
- CM to launch voter outreach drive in Kuppam on June 29
- Health Dept utilises drones in anti-mosquito operation
- Three die, 16 hurt as lorry hits stationary vehicles
- Horticulture to be expanded to 2,500 acres in Vizianagaram dist
- Woman jumps into well with two kids
- Seminar on ‘Career opportunities in mgmt edu’ on June 28
- PIL in SC seeks grounding of Air India Boeing fleet
- Air India to progressively resume flights: Most services to restart from today
Governor to attend Krishna varsity convocation today
Krishna district collector DK Balaji has directed officials to promptly complete all stringent arrangements for the state Governor’s visit.
Machilipatnam: Krishna district collector DK Balaji has directed officials to promptly complete all stringent arrangements for the state Governor’s visit.
In anticipation of Governor S Abdul Nazeer’s participation in the convocation ceremony at Krishna University on Wednesday, the district collector, along with Superintendent of Police R Gangadhar Rao, joint collector Gitanjali Sharma, and University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji, inspected the university on Tuesday evening.
Initially, they examined the tent and plaque arrangements at the food court, which the Governor is scheduled to inaugurate. Given the forecast for rain, the collector advised setting up a larger tent and urged immediate completion of the work. Subsequently, they reviewed the green room arrangements at the Dr BR Ambedkar Academic Block building, as well as the stage, VIP, guest, dignitary, and media seating arrangements in the Alluri Seetharama Raju Auditorium.
The collector instructed that robust police security be deployed along the route of the Governor and Minister for Human Resources, IT, Electronics, and Communication Nara Lokesh. He also emphasised ensuring smooth movement for their convoy.