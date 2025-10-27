Govt committed to develop temples: Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy asserted that the government is committed for bringing past glory to the ancient temples by reconstructing them across the State.

He laid foundation for the reconstruction of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Kavaliyedavalli village of AS Pet mandal in Atmakur constituency on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Anam has said there are 27,000 temples in the State and 30 per cent of them are in dilapidated condition due to lack of maintenance and other reasons.

When the issue brought to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he immediately accepted to release funds for the reconstruction of temples, he added.

Anam said as part of the initiative to protect ancient culture, the government has decided to run temples situated on hillocks and forest areas itself from now on.

The Minister said it was also decided to construct village deities by spending Rs 5 lakh for each structure and as part of this.

Rs 3.5 crore were sanctioned for the construction of 77 Village Deities temples in Atmakuru constituency.

Earlier, Minister Anam laid foundation stone for construction of water tank with Rs 51 lakh under Jal Jeevan Mission in the village.

Atmakur RDO Pavani and local leaders were present.