Govt committed to extend quality medicare to poor: MLA

Nellore: While asserting the State government’s commitment to provide corporate level medical services to the poor, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy has urged the doctors to rendered services to the needy under humanitarian grounds.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of Ramatheertham Primary Health Centre (PHC) securing National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification at her residence in the city here on Tuesday, the MLA said that government was spending crores of rupees for extending quality medical services to the poor and downtrodden communities.

She said the government’s objective can be realized only with the cooperation of doctors working in PHCs and government hospitals.

The MLA said that she was proud over two PHCs located at Jonnavada and Ramatheerdham located in her constituency securing NQAS certification.

She said that the 20-bed hospital at Indukurpet would be soon upgraded to a 50-bed hospital utilising Corporate Social Responsbility (CSR) funds.

The MLA has congratulated the Ramatheerdham PHC doctors for their initiative in securing NQAS certificate. PHC doctors Dr Amarendhar Reddy, Dr Ahmadh Basha and others were present.