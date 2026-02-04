Govt committed to protect farmers’ land rights: Collector

Gorantla: The State government is firmly committed to providing complete security to farmers’ land rights, District Collector A Shyam Prasad said on Tuesday.

The Collector participated in a programme organised at Javakuladinne village in Gorantla mandal, where he distributed newly issued Pattadar Passbooks bearing the official government emblem to farmers.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector said the government is distributing authenticated Pattadar Passbooks across all villages in the district to strengthen land ownership security and improve transparency in land records. He cautioned that many land-related disputes arise due to the failure to conduct proper surveys at the time of purchase. Farmers and the public were advised to ensure land surveys are carried out before registration and to register only the surveyed extent.

He explained that discrepancies often emerge between land records and ground realities when surveys are ignored, a problem prevalent not only in the State but across the country. The Collector noted that surveyors are available in every village and that surveys will be completed within a week if applicants attend on the notified date. Sub-division surveys are mandated to be completed within 15 days, while new Pattadar Passbooks must be issued within 30 days.