Govt committed to providing corporate-level healthcare

Dharmavaram: Ensuring corporate-level healthcare for all, including the poor, is the State Government’s primary objective, said TDP Dharmavaram Constituency In-charge Paritala Sriram.

Speaking at the TDP office in Dharmavaram, Sriram distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to several beneficiaries from his constituency. A total of Rs 9.05 lakh worth of cheques were handed over to 14 beneficiaries.

Expressing gratitude, the recipients thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Paritala Sriram for extending timely financial aid. Addressing the gathering, Sriram said the government is working to make quality healthcare accessible to all sections of society. He emphasized that the NTR Health Services are being expanded to cover more people and facilities.

“Over the past 15 months, the government has significantly improved medical services and increased spending in the healthcare sector,” he noted.

Sriram further stated that while many are being served under the NTR Health Scheme, those who fall outside its scope are being supported through CMRF.

He highlighted that Dharmavaram constituency has received unprecedented assistance through CMRF during the current government’s tenure. He assured continued efforts to ensure no family is deprived of medical treatment due to financial constraints.

The program witnessed participation of TDP leaders, beneficiaries, and local residents.