Govt committed to strengthening public education system, says Minister Bharath

Kurnool: Education shapes the future, and the Andhra Pradesh government is committed to strengthening the public education system to match the standards of corporate schools, said TG Bharath, Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing.

The Minister was speaking at the Mega Parent-Teacher Interaction 2.0 event held at the Town Model High School and Government Junior College in Kurnool on Thursday, where he attended as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Bharath emphasised the importance of education in shaping students’ future and urged parents to support their children in pursuing subjects they are genuinely interested in, rather than imposing their own choices.

He encouraged parents to use such interactions to understand their children’s academic and behavioral progress through teachers and offer necessary support. He highlighted initiatives like filling vacant teacher posts, supplying fortified rice, and distributing quality uniforms, books, bags, and shoes to students. Under the ‘Talli Ki Vandanam’ scheme, he noted that funds were successfully deposited into 97% of mothers’ accounts, with the remaining 3% facing minor technical issues, which will be resolved soon. Minister Bharath shared that the number of students at the school has increased from 920 last year to around 1,150 this year, attributing the rise to the government’s reforms. He affirmed the government’s commitment to developing public schools to a level where they can effectively compete with private institutions. Recalling his father’s contributions as the then Minister for Minor Irrigation, he mentioned the construction of 22 classrooms, a mineral water plant, and an auditorium at the same school.

The event also featured cultural performances by students, and the Minister honoured students who had excelled in taekwondo competitions. Saplings were distributed to promote environmental responsibility among students.

Later, Minister Bharath also participated in the Parent-Teacher Mega Interaction 2.0 event at the Government Junior College, led by Principal Padmavati. Speaking on the occasion, he reflected on completing his Intermediate studies at the same college along with his sister. He underscored the revolutionary changes in education under the NDA government, including the integration of Artificial Intelligence and job-oriented training programmes. Advising students to pursue additional skill development beyond academics, he cautioned against bad influences and substance abuse, encouraging them to maintain a healthy lifestyle with proper nutrition and regular exercise.

During the event, students requested the establishment of a mineral water plant and levelling of the playground. The Minister assured that these issues would be addressed, stating that an estimate of Rs 7 crore had been made for infrastructure development across Kurnool schools.

He also felicitated Pavani, who topped the MPC stream in Andhra Pradesh with 986 marks, and other students recognised as “Shining Stars” and Taekwondo medal winners. The event began with a floral tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue on the college premises and was attended by faculty, parents and students.