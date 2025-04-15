Govt conspiring to undermine Ambedkar Smrithi Vanam

Vijayawada: Former minister Merugu Nagarjuna condemned the TDP-led government’s alleged plot to privatise the Ambedkar Smrithi Vanam under the PPP model, calling it a deliberate attempt to erase Dr Ambedkar’s legacy.

He recalled that the Rs 450 crore project was initiated by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to uphold Ambedkar’s ideals.

The YSRCP leaders, who paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar at the Smrithi Vanam here on Monday on his Jayanthi, slammed the government’s negligence, denying electricity, poor maintenance, and making the site inaccessible. Nagarjuna warned against attempts to repeat past moves like offering the land to private entities.

Malladi Vishnu criticised the government for ignoring basic amenities and leasing the premises for unrelated activities. He said no official had visited the site in ten months.

Devineni Avinash highlighted the rising atrocities against Dalits under the present regime and reaffirmed that only under Jagan’s leadership were Ambedkar’s ideals truly upheld.

YSRCP demanded immediate action to protect the memorial from privatisation.

The leaders who paid tributes to the 125-ft bronze statue of Dr Ambedkar at Swaraj Maidan include, Merugu Nagarjuna, Velampalli Srinivas, MLC Ruhulla, former MLA Malladi Vishnu, district president Devineni Avinash and Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi.