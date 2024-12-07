Govt constitutes 5-member SIT to probe rice smuggling

Vijayawada: The State government on Friday issued orders forming a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by senior IPS officer Vineet Brijlal to investigate into the smuggling of PDS rice.

Other members of the SIT include B Umamaheswar, T Ashokvardhan, M Balasundarrao, R Govinda Rao and M Rattaiah.

As per the orders, the SIT has to furnish the information of inquiry progress to the State government every fortnight.

The SIT has to inquire into the smuggling of PDS rice from Kakinada port. The government also gave powers to the SIT to probe or arrest anyone connected with the rice smuggling.

It may be noted that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan inspected a ship anchored at Kakinada port and found the smuggling of PDS rice and ordered seizure of the ship.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took it seriously and stated that serious action will be taken on those involved in the PDS rice smuggling. As per the orders of the Chief Minister, the SIT was formed to inquire into the smuggling of PDS rice.