Govt deliberately creating obstruction to farmers' padayatra

Vijayawada: CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao demanded the government not to create obstructions for the Amaravati farmers' maha padayatra and stated that the government should cooperate in the continuation of the padayatra. In a official statement here on Sunday, Srinivasa Rao said that the government's wilful actions made the farmers stop their yatra voluntarily. He criticised that the government has been creating so many impediments against the farmers' padayatra since its beginning. He alleged that installing provocative flexis, hurling water bottles, provoking people by arranging round table JAC meetings in the name of Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema were seemed to be deliberate actions of the government.

Stating that it was undemocratic to create hindrance to farmers' padayatra, the CPM leader said that the farmers already took all the permissions from all including the High Court at the very beginning of the yatra. Reacting to the fire accident at the crackers shop in Vijayawada where two people burned to death, Srinivasa Rao demanded the government to give Rs 25 lakh ex gratia eacj to the families of the deceased. He also asked for an inquiry on it.