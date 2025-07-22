Govt failed to address critical issues in edu sector

Kurnool: Activists of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) on Monday staged a massive protest in front of the Kurnool Collectorate, accusing the alliance government of failing to address critical issues plaguing the education sector across Andhra Pradesh. The demonstration, held under the leadership of PDSU State president Md Rafi, highlighted various demands ranging from pending fee reimbursements to the improvement of hostel infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering, Md Rafi alleged that the government has failed to release Rs 6,400 crore in pending fee reimbursement and scholarship dues, severely affecting thousands of students. He demanded stringent enforcement of the Fee Regulation Act in private and corporate educational institutions. He also criticised the unchecked commercialisation in the name of textbooks, stating that the Education Department has taken no action against those exploiting students for profit.

Rafi further pointed out the dire state of welfare hostels, where students are reportedly forced to live in rented buildings under poor conditions. He called for immediate revision of mess and cosmetic charges in accordance with inflation and urged the government to construct permanent hostel buildings. He also demanded that HRD Minister Nara Lokesh fulfill the promises made during his ‘Yuvagalam’ padayatra, particularly concerning student welfare and education reforms.

Among other key demands were the provision of a Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance to jobless youth, filling of over 2.5 lakh vacant government posts, construction of a permanent building for the Government Degree College in Adoni, and the immediate reopening of the medical college between Adoni and Yemmiganur.

The PDSU also demanded urgent recruitment for vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in government institutions. Rafi condemned the Minister’s foreign visits amid a domestic education crisis and announced a large-scale protest to be held in Vijayawada on July 25. Several district leaders, including Shahid, K Somashekar, Marriswami, Akhil, Naveen, Surendra, Vinod, Kiran, Vamshi, Hari, Vinay, and numerous student activists, participated in the protest.