Govt fails in giving confidence among medical fraternity: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: The TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu criticised that State government failed in giving confidence to the medical fraternity during the COVID19 pandemic times, in a statement on Friday. He said that a doctor died at Tenali in Guntur district, despite his request for better health treatment.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the sad state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh was evident from how the Government Doctors' Association has written a letter to the AP Chief Secretary, saying that they would not be able to work where there was no respect for doctors.

The TDP supremo criticised that, "Many unsavoury incidents took place. The Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer was made to stand for coming late for the review meeting. Anantapuram DMHO was personally humiliated. The DMHOs of Srikakulam and Nellore were being forced to go on leave".

He said that the doctors association narrated their problems, saying that they were unable to render their services under these deteriorating conditions. No ex gratia was given to the kin of the doctors who died in Vijayawada, Tenali and Nellore, he added.