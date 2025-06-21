Govt flayed for not fulfilling pre-poll promises

Vizianagaram: Allegingbetrayal of the unemployed youth, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has announced a massive protest titled ‘Yuvatha Poru’ on June 23, demanding the coalition government led by Chandrababu Naidu fulfill its pre-election promises.

Addressing the media here on Friday, YSRCP district youth wing president Allu Avinash and student wing district president K Sai Kumar called upon unemployed youth and students to actively participate in the protest and make it a grand success.

The protest will culminate into a dharna at the District Collector’s office, where a memorandum will be submitted seeking immediate action on the unfulfilled assurances.

As part of the preparations, the YSRCP leaders released wall posters and pamphlets highlighting the government’s failure to deliver on key employment promises. The event was organised under the guidance of district party president Majji Srinivasa Rao.

The YSRCP leaders alleged that the Naidu-led coalition cheated the unemployed with false promises made solely for electoral gains. Despite completing a year in power, the government has failed to provide the promised 20 lakh jobs to youth, disburse Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and release a job calendar in January.

The government also failed to provide the assured Rs 10,000 to volunteers before elections, they pointed out.

The YSRCP claimed that nearly 1.6 crore families across the State had been deceived by these unfulfilled promises.

Majji Sirisahasra, Thota Vasu, Tarun, Shiva, Jagadeesh, Prudhvi and others have attended the programme.