Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Govt flayed for not fulfilling pre-poll promises
Vizianagaram: Allegingbetrayal of the unemployed youth, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has announced a massive protest titled ‘Yuvatha Poru’ on June...
Vizianagaram: Allegingbetrayal of the unemployed youth, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has announced a massive protest titled ‘Yuvatha Poru’ on June 23, demanding the coalition government led by Chandrababu Naidu fulfill its pre-election promises.
Addressing the media here on Friday, YSRCP district youth wing president Allu Avinash and student wing district president K Sai Kumar called upon unemployed youth and students to actively participate in the protest and make it a grand success.
The protest will culminate into a dharna at the District Collector’s office, where a memorandum will be submitted seeking immediate action on the unfulfilled assurances.
As part of the preparations, the YSRCP leaders released wall posters and pamphlets highlighting the government’s failure to deliver on key employment promises. The event was organised under the guidance of district party president Majji Srinivasa Rao.
The YSRCP leaders alleged that the Naidu-led coalition cheated the unemployed with false promises made solely for electoral gains. Despite completing a year in power, the government has failed to provide the promised 20 lakh jobs to youth, disburse Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and release a job calendar in January.
The government also failed to provide the assured Rs 10,000 to volunteers before elections, they pointed out.
The YSRCP claimed that nearly 1.6 crore families across the State had been deceived by these unfulfilled promises.
Majji Sirisahasra, Thota Vasu, Tarun, Shiva, Jagadeesh, Prudhvi and others have attended the programme.