Govt issues orders shifting 25 IAS officers

Vijayawada: The state government on Monday issued orders transferring 25 IAS officers. As per the orders issued by chief secretary K Vijayanand, G Sai Prasad, special chief secretary, water resources department, is re-designated as Spl CS, water resources and ex-officio, special chief secretary to Chief Minister.

Ajay Jain, special CS, housing, is placed in full additional charge of special CS, tourism and culture, transferring V Vinay Chand. Budithi Rajsekhar, IAS (retd) ex officio special CS agriculture, sericulture, cooperation and marketing is placed in full additional charge of special CS, AHDD and F, transferring Mudavathu M Nayak.

K Sunitha, principal secretary H and T, industries and commerce is transferred and posted as principal secretary, public enterprises, duly reliving Dr Yuvaraj, from full additional charge.

Dr N Yuvaraj is placed in full additional charge of the post of principal secretary, industries and commerce, until further orders.

Dr G Vani Mohan, principal secretary general administration department, is placed in full additional charge of commissioner, archaeology and museums. Peeyush Kumar, principal secretary to CM, is transferred and posted as principal finance secretary. The Member of Service, is also placed in full Additional Charge to the post of Prl. Secretary, planning department.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, principal secretary, revenue (excise), is transferred and posted as principal secretary, GAD (political), duly reliving S Suresh Kumar from FAC.

The Member of Service is also kept full additional charge of the post of GA (services) department, relieving A Surya Kumari, from FAC. The member of service is also placed in full additional charge to the post of principal secretary, revenue (excise). S Suresh Kumar, principal secretary, I&I department, is transferred and posted as principal secretary, MA&UD, relieving Sri Kanna Babu, from full additional charge of the post.

Saurabh Gaur, on return from leave, is posted as Commissioner civil supplies & ex officio secretary, relieving G Veerapandian, from the additional charge of the post. Kona Sasidhar, secretary, school education, is placed in full additional charge of the posts of secretary, higher education and government skill development, until further orders.

Bhaskar Katamneni, commissioner, CRDA, is transferred and posted as secretary, ITC&E and also placed in full additional charge of the posts of secretary RTGS and grama sachivalaam, ward sachivalayam(GSWS) reliving S Suresh Kumar. The Member of Service is also placed in full additional charge to the post of commissioner, school infra , duly reliving B Srinivasa Rao, from full additional charge of the post.

V Karuna, commissioner, health and family welfare, is transferred and posted as chief executive officer, Society for Elimination for Rural Poverty (SERP) and Ex Officio secretary, relieving G Veerapandiayan, from the full additional Charge. Dr N Yuvaraj, secretary, industries and commerce is placed in full additional charge of Secretary, infrastructure and investment, transferring S Suresh Kumar,. Mudavatu M Nayak, secretary, AHDD&F is transferred and posted as secretary, social welfare vice K Kanna Babu, and also placed in FAC of tribal welfare, relieving K Kanna Babu, Pravin Kumar, commissioner and director, mines and geology is transferred and posted as secretary, industries and commerce (mining) reliving MK Meena, from FAC. The Member of Service is placed in full additional charge of the post of MD, APMDC.

Kanna Babu, secretary, social welfare, is transferred and posted as commissioner CRDA. M V Seshgiri Babu, IG registration and stamps is transferred and posted as commissioner of labour. S Satyanarayana, commissioner endowments is transferred and posted as secretary, BC welfare and placed in FAC as secretary, EWS welfare.

Vadarevu Vinay Chand, secretary tourism and culture, youth advancement, tourism and culture is transferred and posted as secretary, revenue (endowments) in place of S Satyanarayana, from the full additional charge of the post and also placed in full additional charge of the post of secretary youth advancement and sports).

G Veerapandian, CEO, SERP, is transferred and posted as commissioner health and family welfare and MD NHM, reliving V Karuna. Hari Narayanan, director, MAUD, is transferred and posted as IG registration and stamps vice M V Seshagiri Babu. The services of Girisha, vice chairman and MD, SAAP, are withdrawn from YAT &C department and he was placed at the disposal of HM&FW department for posting him as VC&MD, APMSIDC reliving Dr A Siri from the additional charge.

Pattanshetti Ravi Subash, chairman and MD, CPDCL, is transferred and placed at the disposal of HM&FW department for posting him as CEO , NTR Vaidya Seva Trust, reliving Dr Manjula D Hosmani, from the additional charge of the post. P Sampath Kumar, municipal commissioner, GVMC, is transferred and posted as CDMA, transferring Hari Narayan. V Abishek, PO, ITDA, Paderu, is transferred and posted as project administrator, Polavaram LA&(RR).