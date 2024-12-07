Govt keen on addressing land issues

Parvatipuram/ Vizianagaram: Minister of Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Gummidi Sandhya Rani and Minister for MSME K Srinivas have inaugurated the Revenue Sadassulu on Friday in Parvathipuram Manyam and Vizianagaram districts.

On the occasion, Sandhya Rani addressed the people at Kondapuram in Palakonda mandal and said that Revenue Sadassulu would be conducted from December 6 to January 8 next year with the theme ‘Mee Bhoomi Mee Hakku”.

While addressing the gathering, she said that the Chief Minister was keen on redressing the land issues and hence the Land Titling Act enacted by the previous government was abolished.

Parvathipuram District Collector A Shyam Prasad said that about 50 to 60 grievances werebeing received on land issues in PGRS (Public Grievance Redressal System).

There were about 965 revenue villages in the district in which Revenue Sadassulu would be conducted for redressal. In several cases, people have only ordinary agreement and it not authorised legally. Hence one should have registration of the land, he suggested.

Minister Kondapalli Srinivas took part in the Revenue Sadassu at Gotlam village in Bondapalli mandal in Vizianagaram district and said that most of the grievances received by the officials were regarding land related issues. The officials were working to resolve them.

He assured that all the land related issues will be solved in 45 days. Collector BR Ambedkar said that services would be offered free of cost at Revenue Sadassus. People need no pay a single rupee.