Govt keen on developing villages, says Minister Dola

Kanigiri: Minister for social welfare, disabled and old aged welfare, VSWS, and volunteer system Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy along with the local MLA Dr Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy, district collector A Thameem Ansariya and sarpanch Srirama Padmavathi participated in the Gram Sabhas held at Chandrasekharapuram village in Kanigiri Assembly constituency on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister said the state government is focusing on transforming villages into ‘Golden Gram Panchayat. He said that the state government is giving equal importance to both welfare and development programmes.

He informed that the government has decided to increase the salaries of sarpanche. Collector Ansaria explained the district administration’s efforts to address the local needs and resolve issues such as online land records discrepancies and compensation for farmers affected by the highway construction.

MLA Narasimha Reddy said his aim is to transform Chandrasekharapuram into a model village and reduce migration by improving local employment opportunities.

The Gram Sabhas passed a resolution to undertake MGNREGA works worth Rs 4.65 crore in the current financial year.