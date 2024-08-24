  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Govt keen on developing villages, says Minister Dola

Govt keen on developing villages, says Minister Dola
x
Highlights

Minister for social welfare, disabled and old aged welfare, VSWS, and volunteer system Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy along with the local MLA Dr Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy, district collector A Thameem Ansariya and sarpanch Srirama Padmavathi participated in the Gram Sabhas held at Chandrasekharapuram village in Kanigiri Assembly constituency on Friday.

Kanigiri: Minister for social welfare, disabled and old aged welfare, VSWS, and volunteer system Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy along with the local MLA Dr Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy, district collector A Thameem Ansariya and sarpanch Srirama Padmavathi participated in the Gram Sabhas held at Chandrasekharapuram village in Kanigiri Assembly constituency on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister said the state government is focusing on transforming villages into ‘Golden Gram Panchayat. He said that the state government is giving equal importance to both welfare and development programmes.

He informed that the government has decided to increase the salaries of sarpanche. Collector Ansaria explained the district administration’s efforts to address the local needs and resolve issues such as online land records discrepancies and compensation for farmers affected by the highway construction.

MLA Narasimha Reddy said his aim is to transform Chandrasekharapuram into a model village and reduce migration by improving local employment opportunities.

The Gram Sabhas passed a resolution to undertake MGNREGA works worth Rs 4.65 crore in the current financial year.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X