Govt keen on education to poor: Minister
Kondapi: Minister for Social Welfare Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, has affirmed that the government will bear any expenditure necessary for the education of poor students in the state.
The minister made a surprise inspection of the SC Boys Hostel in Kondapi on Sunday. During his visit, he inspected the hostel premises and students’ rooms. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Veeranjaneya Swamy highlighted that the government is undertaking repairs to welfare residential facilities at an unprecedented cost of Rs 143 crore. He emphasised that they are providing quality education, meals, and facilities to students. The minister said that the pass percentage in Intermediate examinations has increased to levels not seen in the past decade.
He stated that the Intermediate results are a testament to the educational reforms introduced by Lokesh and expressed confidence that the future of the state’s students is secure under Lokesh’s guidance.