Govt prompt in distributing pensions: Minister Kollu

Machilipatnam: Minister for Mines & Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra said that the government is extending timely support to the underprivileged by ensuring regular distribution of pensions. He stated that the welfare of the poor is the primary objective of the coalition government.

He distributed NTR Bharosa pensions to beneficiaries at Borropothupalem village of Machilipatnam Rural mandal in Krishna district on Wednesday. Along with APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, he handed over an old-age pension of Rs 4,000 to Kathi Venkayamma and a disability pension of Rs 6,000 to Budde Swapna, enquiring about their wellbeing.

Later, Ravindra, along with Narayana Rao, and Krishna District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) Chairman Bandi Ramakrishna laid foundation stones for the road from Hussainpalem to Gollagudem via Borrapothupalem and Primary Health Centre (PHC) building at Arisepalli.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that since the coalition government came to power, pensions have been distributed regularly on the first day of every month. If the first falls on a Sunday or a festival, pensions are being distributed a day in advance to avoid inconvenience to beneficiaries. In view of the New Year, pensions were distributed a day earlier so that beneficiaries could celebrate the festival happily.

He said nearly 64 lakh beneficiaries across the State are receiving pensions, with the government spending about Rs 50,000 crore annually. In the district alone, around 2.34 lakh pensioners are being provided pensions amounting to nearly Rs 102 crore. He said the credit for increasing pensions from Rs 200 earlier to the present levels goes to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and reiterated that all promises made during elections are being fulfilled.

Machilipatnam Market Yard Chairman Kunche Durgaprasad (Nani), former MPP Kagitha Venkateswara Rao, AP State Aquaculture Authority Director Lanke Narayana Prasad, and other coalition leaders and officials were present.