Govt remains committed to keeping its promises,MP

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament M Sribharat stated that the coalition government remains committed towards fulfilling its promises made to the people, especially in addressing their social and community needs.

Laying the foundation stone for various development works here on Wednesday along with Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, the MP mentioned that the NDA government is focused on developing all sectors.

The foundation stone was laid for the construction of a community hall at an estimated cost of Rs.29.45 lakh on government land adjacent to the ancient Shiva Temple in Burujupeta.

The community hall is being constructed to cater to the social and cultural needs of the local residents.

The MP expressed happiness over fulfilling the assurance given a year ago to the local Sri Padmashali SevaSangham for initiating the construction of the community hall.

Sribharat stated that his commitment to optimally utilise MP Local Area Development (MPLADS) funds for projects aim to benefit nearly 20 lakh residents of the Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency, particularly in the sectors of education, healthcare, sports, and library development.

Speaking on the occasion MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav mentioned that the foundation stone was laid for the construction of a community hall, as well as for the CC roads and drains in 37th and 38th wards of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

He added that the people have noticed the difference in progress made during the previous government and the present coalition government

Later, the MP and MLA visited the nearby Urban Community Health Centre and interacted with doctors, staff and patients to understand the medical services being provided at the facility. Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust executive vice chairman Seethamaraju Sudhakar, corporator Godi Vijaya Lakshmi, TDP leader Narasimhachari, coalition members were present.