Govt targeting Dalits, Kapus: alleges ex-MP

Rajamahendravaram: Former MP GV Harsha Kumar has come down heavily on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of targeting various social groups, beginning with the Dalits and now turning his focus towards the Kapu community.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, Harsha Kumar condemned the state government’s decision to reopen the Ratnachal Express train burning case, which was part of the Kapu reservation agitation in Tuni. He termed the move outrageous and politically motivated.

He further criticised the YSRCP government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy for cancelling 26 welfare schemes for Dalits and expressed disappointment that the current coalition government has not reinstated even one of those schemes in the past year. Harsha Kumar also accused the present government of failing to fulfil its promise of setting up a commission to investigate false cases filed against Dalits.

He questioned the rationale behind the government’s persistence in pursuing cases that had already been dismissed by the judiciary, particularly the Tuni train incident. Alleging a political vendetta, Harsha Kumar demanded to know why there was such a determination to revive these cases.

He expressed confusion over the silence of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on the issue and questioned his stance on the cases filed against Kapus. Harsha Kumar stated that the entire Kapu community stood behind Pawan Kalyan, but criticised him for not delivering anything substantial for the community since assuming power. Harsha Kumar claimed that while real ganja smugglers are being let off the hook, common citizens and Dalits are being falsely implicated and subjected to injustice through fabricated cases.

He alleged that ganja is readily available in prisons across the state. He called for an urgent investigation into the matter.