Govt to distribute drones to farmers
- Agriculture minister Atchannaidu says drones will be provided at 80% subsidy to modernise farming, reduce burden on farmers
- Launches an agricultural drone, emphasising its efficiency in reducing labour costs and time
Nimmada (Srikakulam): Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu said the state government is distributing agriculture-purpose drones to farmer groups with an 80 per cent subsidy in order to modernise farming practices and reduce the burden on cultivators.
The minister officially launched an agricultural drone at his Nimmada camp office here on Monday, meticulously examining its functionality before distributing it to farmers from Narendrapuram village, Nandigam mandal.
Speaking at the event, Atchannaidu underscored the crucial importance of integrating modern technology into agriculture. “Integrating technology into agriculture helps reduce labour costs and saves time,” he stated.
He elaborated on the efficiency of drone technology, explaining, “It takes just seven minutes for a drone to spray pesticide over one acre, while manual spraying takes nearly two hours.”
The minister urged every farmer to adapt to these emerging technologies, highlighting that the use of drones not only reduces farming costs and speeds up operations but also supports crop growth, aids in monitoring pest control, and ultimately increases yield.
He also mentioned the Central government’s ‘Namo Drone Didi Scheme’ which aims to further promote drone usage in the agricultural sector. A detailed brochure on the initiative was also released during the event.
Agriculture department officials Trinatha Swamy, Jaganmohan Rao and Sreekanth were present.