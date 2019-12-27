Govt to provide Kisan credit cards for Fishermen in the state, 38,914 fishers to benefit

Good days for fishers hovering in the woods of adversity as the state govt is funding huge amounts on their welfare, as never before. For fishers who are already living on the sea, the increase the assurance to Rs. 10,000. In the latest development govt decided to give Kisan Credit cards

The district has 211 Inland Fisheries Societies, 43 Marine Fisheries Societies and 81 Women Fisheries Societies. A total of 38,914 fishers live in these areas. Kisan credit cards for fishing cars have multiple benefits.

Fishers who live mainly in the plains and fish in ponds are suffering from lack of adequate financial resources. Fishers who grow prawns in lakes have to borrow money to feed them.

Kisan Credit cards are beneficial for them while the TDP government has suspended the scheme for some time. The Center has revived the scheme again. These cards are issued to fishers who are currently active within the societies.