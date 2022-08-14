Govt tweaks norms for staff health scheme

Vijayawada: The state government issued a GO No 203 for strengthening of Employees Health Scheme (EHS) and providing cashless medical treatment to the state government employees, pensioners and their dependent family members.

It may be noted that responding to the repeated appeals of AP JAC Amaravati and employees associations, the state government formed a steering committee on February 16, 2022. The group of ministers meeting held on July 26 discussed Employees Health Scheme.

According to AP JAC Amaravati leaders BopparajuVenkateswarlu and YV Rao, with the fresh GO all the 565 procedures covered under Aarogyasri will be applicable to EHS too. They said the new GO facilitates treatment to employees on par with Aaarogyasri scheme and bills will be cleared within 21 days under auto-debit scheme. They said that the EHS cards are useful to get treatment in other states also.

Medical and health department chief secretary MT Krishna Babu said that the medical reimbursement scheme of employees which ended on July 31 will be extended for further one year till July 31, 2023.

