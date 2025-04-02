Govt whip, Collector distribute pensions in Tallakera village

Anantapur: Government whip and Rayadurg MLA Kalva Srinivasulu along with Anantapur District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar distributed pensions under the NTR Bharosa scheme at the doorsteps of beneficiaries at Tallakera village in Gummagatta mandal on Tuesday.

During the visit, they interacted with the beneficiaries and enquired about their issues. Collector Vinod Kumar directed the officials concerned to take immediate action to resolve their grievances. Later, the officials visited Sri Veerabhadra Swamy temple and performed special prayers.

They also received petitions from the people at the temple’s Kalyana Mandapam and assured swift resolution of their grievances. Villagers felicitated the Government Whip and District Collector with shawls.

Speaking on the occasion, Government Whip Kalva Srinivasulu said efforts were underway to place Rayadurg constituency at the forefront of development. He informed the District Collector about the need for CC roads, drainage systems, housing and pensions at Tallakera village. He announced the approval of CC roads and drainage systems worth Rs 1.47 crore. Additionally, he assured the reconstruction of the PHC building and sub-centre and promised to provide housing and land for those without them.

Collector Dr Vinod Kumar pointed out that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials and public representatives to serve the underprivileged. Under the NTR Bharosa scheme, pensions are being distributed directly at beneficiaries’ homes to ensure better outreach and problem-solving. He stated that Anantapur district currently ranks third in the State in pension distribution and that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure the smooth execution of the programme.

To address drinking water shortages in summer, a summer action plan is being implemented in urban and rural areas. Officials, including MPDOs, RWS AEs and municipal commissioners are conducting daily field visits to monitor the situation. The District Collector also instructed health and RWS officials to conduct water quality tests to prevent seasonal diseases.

Additionally, water storage structures are being developed in drought-prone areas to conserve rainwater. Later, the Government Whip and District Collector performed Bhumi Puja for a cattle water trough under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) and directed officials to complete it within a week. They also inaugurated a cattle shed owned by farmer Ramappa and encouraged him to utilise the government-funded facility effectively. Zilla Parishad CEO Ramachandra Reddy, DPO Nagaraju Naidu, DWAMA PD Saleem Basha, district tourism officer Jayakumar Babu, tahsildar Srinivasulu, MPDO Ramakrishna, Housing AE Prashanth Kumar, other officials and local representatives were present.