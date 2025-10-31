Govt will extend all support to flood victims: Collector

Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has assured the flood victims that the government will extend all the support to them.

A day after the mayhem of Montha Cyclone, the Collector conducted teleconference with the RDOs, Tahasildars on Thursday.

On the occasion, he enquired about the about the ongoing relief operations and ordered them to organise it in a proper manner.

While saying that there was no scarcity of funds to related to relief operations, he directed that officials to engage with relief operations as the government is very clear in extending support to the flood victims.

Collector disclosed that presently there are 3,635 people are taking shelter in the rehabilitation centers in the entire district.

He said that as many as 13,512 fishermen families and 106 Weavers families have been affected due to Montha Cyclone.

He ordered the officials to start supply of essential commodities from Thursday. He specified that as per the instructions of the government, it will be mandatory to involve the local Ministers, MLAs and local public representatives in the programmes.

Collector analysed that as per the guidelines 25kgs of rice, kilo potatos, palmolive oil, red gram, onions, sugar to each family staying in the rehabilitation centers.

Joint Collector Venkateswarlu, DRO Vijayakumar were present.