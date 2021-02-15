Govts stifling democratic voices: Kalyan Rao

Ongole: The governments formed by the public through the democratic process are silencing the voices of the democratic leaders and questioning voices by imposing false cases and involving incorporate politics, alleged G Kalyan Rao, ViRaSam State leader.

He participated in the meeting held in Ongole on Sunday with a demand to release the leaders arrested under UAPA act. He said that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is cruel than the British times Rowlatt Act and is against the spirit of the Constitution and fundamental rights. He said that the governments are using the UAPA act against the leaders of various public fronts and throwing them in the jails. He said that dissenting a decision of the government and protesting it is a part of Right to Speech. The Right to Speech is like oxygen to society, while society with no rights will become a monarchist State and fascism can be easily implemented in it.

As a result, he said, the governments led by the BJP at the Centre and YSRCP and TRS in Telugu States are easily slapping cases on farmers, workers, journalists, intellectuals, students and anyone raising his voice in support of rights. Kalyan Rao said that the people got the fundamental rights after a lot of struggle and movements and demanded the government to release the leaders of the public fronts who were arrested undemocratically since November 2020 and repeal UAPA.

Chilaka Chandrasekhar, Chittipati Venkateswarlu, Chunduri Rangarao, Punati Anjaneyulu, Chavali Sudhakar, Macharla Mohan Rao, Mohan Kumar Dharma, Y Venkateswara Rao, P Srinivas, Rajasekhar, Padma, Gummallla Narasimham, Miriyam Anjibabu and others also spoke at the programme.