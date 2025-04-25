GPs should be strengthened for self-governance: Pawan

Vijayawada: Gram panchayats (GPs) should be strengthened and empowered with the ability of self-governance, opined Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.

Participating in national Panchayat Raj Day celebrations in Mangalagiri on Thursday, the Deputy CM said that the coalition government will make efforts for strengthening local bodies, adding that as a Minister for Panchayat Raj, he has been making efforts to strengthen village panchayats. He said that though he is fond of village life, he failed to get an opportunity to live in villages. The officials were directed to utilise the funds earmarked for rural development without any diversion, he informed.

The Deputy CM stated that after the NDA government assumed office, Rs 10,669 crore has been spent towards rural development. Stating that CC roads were laid for a stretch of 4,000 km, he said road facility was provided in tribal areas, also to prevent the age-old practice of doli carrying. He opined that an audit should be conducted on panchayat lands.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan and others condoled death of tourists in Pahalgam of Kashmir by observing two minutes silence, before the commencement of meeting.

Commissioner of Panchayat Raj Krishna Teja welcomed the gathering and Principal secretary Sasibushan explained the programmes implemented by Panchayat Raj department.

Later, Pawan Kalyan went through the stalls arranged at the venue on the occasion of national Panchayat Raj Day.

Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman Kommareddy Pattabhi, AP Rural development and Panchayat Raj Commissioner R Mutyalaraju, Guntur district Collector S Nagalakshmi, Swach Andhra corporation MD Anilkumar Reddy and others were present.