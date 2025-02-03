Graduate MLC Election Code in Force in United Guntur District – Grievance Programs Suspended in Government Offices

Guntur: With the Graduate MLC election code coming into effect in the united Guntur district, grievance programs in government offices have been temporarily suspended. Officials announced that this decision was made in accordance with election regulations.

As per the guidelines, grievance redressal programs in government offices will remain suspended from today until March 3. This measure aims to ensure the neutrality of government officials during the election period.

Meanwhile, the election campaign is in full swing, with candidates actively reaching out to voters and presenting their agendas. The Election Commission has emphasized that no new government schemes, incentives, or developmental initiatives should be announced during this period to prevent undue influence on voters.

Officials have urged government departments to follow the guidelines strictly to avoid any disruptions. Normal grievance services will resume after March 3.