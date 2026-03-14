Graduation Day celebrated

SriPrakash Synergy School (CBSE), Kakinada, conducted its first Graduation Day ceremony for Grade XII students of 2024–26 batch on Friday. The programme, titled SNATHAK, was held in a grand manner with the participation of students, parents and faculty members.

Suyash Yeshwantrao Chavan, Head of Regional Passport Office, Visakhapatnam, attended the event as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he said discipline forms the backbone of a progressive journey and advised students to uphold discipline in order to reach greater heights in life. He noted that while pursuing their passions, students should remain mindful of national interests.

He encouraged them to develop sporting spirit, creativity and innovation while exploring new opportunities, and stressed the need for at least one entrepreneur from every family. School Director Ch Vijay Prakash said Graduation Day marks not only the completion of an academic phase but also the beginning of a new and independent chapter in students’ lives.

Senior Principal MVVS Murthy said the graduation ceremony would be held annually and advised students to become self-reliant and build their own identities. Principal M Sri Devi, Academic Coordinators K Viswanath and Prasanthi, Cultural Coordinator Usha Chaitanya, General Manager Rama Krishna, faculty members, parents, alumni and students attended the programme. On the occasion, students were presented with graduation certificates, sashes and a copy of the book YOGI – an autobiography. The commerce department also presented inspirational book sets to commerce stream students under its flagship initiative DISHA.