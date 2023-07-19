Grama Revenue Officers’ Assn leaders call on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: The new office-bearers of the AP Grama Revenue Officers’ Association called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Tuesday.

Association president Ravindra Raju and general secretary Appala Naidu called on the Chief Minister.

AP Government Employees Federation Chairman Venkatrami Reddy, AP Revenue JAC Chairman VS Diwakar and CRP State president Govardhan were also present.