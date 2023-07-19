Live
- Purandeswari has no knowledge on state's financial condition: Gudivada Amarnath
- Khammam Collector reviews flood situation in Charla mandal
- Aditi Govitrikar Launches Her Own Pageant Marvelous Mrs. India 2023; Says “All About Celebrating Individuality”
- Daily Forex Rates (19-07-2023)
- Tirupati: Mega mass cancer screening programme to be launched soon
- Andhra tribal youth assaulted, urinated on face
- Two constables in Palvancha risk lives to save man who fell in well
- Transitional Care Centres : A ray of hope for patients requiring medical care post-treatment
- Ambati Rambabu inspects Polavaram works, says govt. committed to complete project
- Hyd police cracks theft case worth Rs 5 crores, 9 Nepalis held
Grama Revenue Officers’ Assn leaders call on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
The new office-bearers of the AP Grama Revenue Officers’ Association called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Tuesday.
Association president Ravindra Raju and general secretary Appala Naidu called on the Chief Minister.
AP Government Employees Federation Chairman Venkatrami Reddy, AP Revenue JAC Chairman VS Diwakar and CRP State president Govardhan were also present.
