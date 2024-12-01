Grand Ganga Harati ceremony at Swarnamukhi river thrills devotees

Live
Tirupati : The banks of Swarnamukhi River near Sri Kalahasteeswara Temple lit up with divinity on Saturday evening as thousands of devotees witnessed the grand Ganga Harati ceremony. Organised by the Srikalahasti Devasthanam, the event coincided with the auspicious occasion of Masa Sivaratri and the last day of the holy Karthika masam.
The ceremony began with the installation of a deity representing Mother Swarnamukhi, followed by traditional rituals amidst reverberating chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Om Namah Sivaya’. The sacred atmosphere was enhanced by a mesmerising laser light show, a special attraction of the evening. Devotees floated lamps in the river as a mark of their devotion, seeking blessings. MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy and other local leaders were present on the occasion.