Grand reception for Blind cricket world cup winner

Vijayawada: Blind cricketer P Karuna Kumari, a key player in India’s historic triumph at the inaugural Women’s Blind Cricket World Cup in Colombo, was accorded a grand welcome at Gannavaram Airport on Monday. The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) hosted the reception, with Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu and Vice Chairman & Managing Director S Bharani greeting her with bouquets and a traditional shawl. The event highlighted her as a role model for aspiring athletes, particularly those with disabilities.

Speaking at the event, Chairman Ravi Naidu praised Karuna Kumari’s outstanding performance and her representation of Andhra Pradesh in the national blind women’s cricket team, stating that her success brought immense pride to the state.