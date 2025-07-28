Grand welcome for Naidu in Singapore

Singapore: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu received an exceptionally warm and enthusiastic welcome upon his arrival in Singapore on Sunday, marking the beginning of his five-day official visit to the island nation.

The Chief Minister and his accompanying ministerial delegation were greeted by a vibrant assembly of the local Telugu community, industrialists, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), and representatives from APNRT.

As the Chief Minister's convoy made its way from the airport to his hotel, Telugu families residing in Singapore lined the route to extend their felicitations. The display of cultural pride was evident with women in traditional attire offering ceremonial 'Harathi' and children performing lively Kuchipudi dances, adding a festive air to the Chief Minister's reception.

The area surrounding the CM’s hotel buzzed with activity, transformed into a celebratory hub by the presence of numerous Telugu families eager to convey their heartfelt greetings.

During his comprehensive five-day visit, the Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in a total of 29 engagements, underscoring the importance of this tour for fostering stronger ties and attracting investments to Andhra Pradesh.