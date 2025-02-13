Grandeur marks Metlosavam at Alipiri

Tirumala : TTD Trust Board member G Bhanuprakash Reddy said the Traimasika Metlotsavam is a great programme that focuses on the importance of attaining salvation through Nama Sankeertana in the Kali Yuga. He participated in the Metlotsavam at Alipiri Padala Mandapam on Wednesday.

The programme was organised under the auspices of the Dasa Sahitya Project of TTD headed by special officer P R Ananda Theerthacharyulu during the early hours of Wednesday.

Around 3,500 members of Bhajan Mandals from Andhra, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu participated in this programme.