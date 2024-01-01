Grannies light up the ramp with confidence

Vijayawada: They may be grannies but they did not lose their confidence. The grannies of the Old Age Home run by Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM) walked on the ramp with confidence adorning the dresses or sarees chosen by them and designed by the Fashion Design wing of VMM in a programme jointly organised by the VMM, State of Bank of India Foundation and Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL) at the Atheist Centre here on Saturday.

VMM president Dr B Keerthi addressing the gathering said that 31 women, who have been taking shelter at the Old Age Home at Gosala on the outskirts of Vijayawada, wanted to fulfil their childhood dreams. The VMM helped them in designing the dress of their own choice and arranged the ramp walk.

At the same time, the elderly women are giving society a message to use handlooms to help the age-old tradition to survive.

Dr Keerthi said that the ramp walk will give them confidence and assurance that there are people who care for them.

They put on during the ramp walk the dresses made with Polavaram handlooms, Kalankari, Mangalagiri cotton, Ikkath sarees and others.

She appealed to people to visit the Old Age Home at Gosala to give them assurance and emotional help.

Dr Keerthi thanked SBI Foundation and IAVDL for extending their cooperation to the Old Age Home. Dr P Deeksha, national adviser of IAVDL, said that their association has 1200 members who are ready to become partners in social service. She appealed to the philanthropists to extend financial help to renovate the existing residence of the Home. Later Dr Deeksha presented health kits to the grannies. VMM secretary G Rashmi, Dr Maru, Dr Gora, K Vijaya, Dr Abhinaya, Dr Sudeepti and others participated.