Grant speedy approval for concoction developed by Anandaiah: TDP Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

Nellore: Senior TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy demanded that the State government carry out all formalities for authenticating the concoction developed by Anandaiah by Monday evening and start distribution for the benefit of the patients.

In a press release here on Sunday, he pointed out that the Ayush Commissioner had confirmed that the preparation is having no side-effects.

Somireddy also stated that even though there is no status of ayurvedic preparation to the current concoction at least the State government can consider it as an antidote to the severe pandemic for saving lives of thousands of infected.

There are reports that the preparation is being sent to the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) for laboratory tests and the process takes time and the people would suffer due to lack of proper effective medicine. So, he asked to consider the start of immediate distribution in the district.

He criticised that the inefficient management procedure was the major reason behind the abrupt halt of the distribution process at Krishnapatnam and consequently thousands of people had to return with empty hands.

He said the ICMR team is visiting Krishnapatnam on Monday and demanded that the government complete all processes instantly and fix the date for the distribution. He said the formula of the concoction can be shared for lessening the burden on Anandaiah for avoiding distribution-related delays and benefitting thousands of people.

Chandramohan Reddy said Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu also spoke to Ayush Minister Kiren Rijuju and Director General of ICMR Prof Balram Bhargava for fast completion of all these official formalities and said some people are ready to provide the raw material for at least one month.

He appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy take immediate steps for resuming medicine distribution activity.