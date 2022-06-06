Green rally held in Eluru on World Environment Day

Eluru : AP Pollution Control Board, Eluru organised a green rally to create awareness among the public regarding protecting the earth by planting more trees and green cover, on World Environment Day here on Sunday.

The Pollution Control Board along with Eluru Municipal Corporation conducted green rally for sanitation drive and massive plantation.

KV Rao, Environmental Engineer, PCB, addressing the public, requested them to take oath for extensive plantation to overcome the adverse effects of nature of scorching summer and floods. He also informed that the industries in Eluru and West Godavari districts were instructed to take up massive plantation as per the directions of the government and APPCB Chairman.

Kalajatha engaged by APPCB created awareness through folk songs and drama on the adverse effects of usage of single use plastics.

Later, an awareness meeting was conducted at Hotel Athidhi International. D Srinivasulu, Principle Senior Civil Judge vchaired the meeting and appended the public to make the habit of conservation of resources and planting more trees for healthy environment.

Dr Suresh Babu, MoEF &CC, IRO Vijayawada participated in the meeting and explained about implementation of Environment Protection Act in India. He explained various Rules enacted from E(P) Act by the Ministry.

R Trinadha Rao, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories and others participated in the programme.