Groundbreaking ceremony of World Trade Center today

Visakhapatnam: The groundbreaking and foundation stone laying ceremony of the World Trade Center (WTC) in Visakhapatnam is scheduled on November 13.

At a time when Visakhapatnam is poised to become a global hub for trade, innovation and investment, the ceremony marks the beginning of a new era.

IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh to attend as chief guest for the programme scheduled at the venue located near Panorama Hills, Madhurawada. The ceremony is slated to commence from 3 pm onwards.

Along with the IT Minister, other officials from the government of Andhra Pradesh are expected to participate in the programme.

After the groundbreaking ceremony, the Minister will address the gathering, while the event also includes investors’ meetings.