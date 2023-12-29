Groupism within ruling party exposed at party meeting

Rajamahendravaram: Differences between the groups of ruling party came to the fore in Rajamahendravaram just four months ahead of elections.

Disagreement between the leaders on the post of Chairman of Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA) is worrying party fans and activists.

The government gave an order appointing former MLA Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao as the chairman of RUDA. There is speculation that in the 2024 elections, MP Margani Bharat Ram will contest as an MLA from Rajamahendravaram. Even the MP has not denied this propaganda. He has been focusing on city for a few years and appears in various meetings and events. A large amount of funds has also been granted and beautification works were done.

Rao tried hard to get an MLC seat and membership in the TTD board after losing as YSRCP candidate in the last Assembly elections, but failed.

He also hoped for the post of RUDA chairman but, the news came out that the tenure of the previous Chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy has been extended.

At the same time, MP Bharat stepped in and at the last moment, he worked for Routhu’s appointment as the Chairman of RUDA. With the foresight to turn his cadre and vote in his favour in the city, MP Bharat appointed Routhu as RUDA Chairman.

Rauthu Suryaprakasa Rao organised a programme Atmiya Kalayika with his group at the Police Convention Centre on Wednesday.

MP Bharat, Rajamahendravaram City, Rural Coordinator Dr Guduri Srinivas, Chandana Nageshwar and many party leaders participated in the programme.

However, Medapati Sharmila Reddy, District YSRCP President and Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, senior leader, and Arya Vysya leader S Sivarama Subramaniam, and others did not attend the programme.