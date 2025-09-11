GSP secures All India rank 33 in NIRF

Visakhapatnam: GITAM School of Pharmacy (GSP) has achieved a significant milestone by securing All India Rank 33 in the recent National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 under the Pharmacy category. The recognition is a testament to GSP’s consistent commitment to excellence in teaching, research, infrastructure, and industry engagement.

In celebration of this national achievement, the School of Pharmacy organised a teacher appreciation programme on Wednesday. The event was graced by R Raja Prabhu, director, internal quality assurance, accreditation and ranking wing, who presented the NIRF Ranking Certificate to Prof. L. Srinivas, Principal of GSP. Addressing the gathering, Prof Raja Prabhu lauded the institution’s progress and emphasised that the GSP is steadily aligning with the GITAM’s long-term vision. He highlighted that the synergy between high-quality teaching, impactful research, and robust industry collaborations isvital in nurturing human resources essential for the nation’s development.

Prof L Srinivas attributed the success to the faculty’s relentless efforts and outlined the school’s journey of academic and research excellence. He further revealed that the school has recently enhanced its research capabilities by investing Rs 1.25 crore in state-of-the-art laboratory equipment and advanced softwaretools.