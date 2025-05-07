GST, Customs Training Institute gets ‘Athi Uttam’ rating

Visakhapatnam: National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Andhra Pradesh Zonal Campus, located in Akkayyapalem, Visakhapatnam received ‘Athi Uttam’ rating under National Standards for Civil Service Training Institutions (NSCSTI).

An assessing team from Capacity Building Commission (CBC), Government of India, visited the campus, to examine the training-related procedures on a variety of parameters and awarded the rating. During the assessment, the CBC team appreciated the innovative use of technology and initiatives of the institute in maintaining continuous connection with the field officers of the GST and Customs department.

Additional director general, Ravi Kiran Edara said that as part of ‘Mission Karmayogi’, the quality assurance framework for government training institutes was put in place by Central Government and NACIN in Visakhapatnam is one of the few government training institutes in the country to get such rating under CBC’s NSCSTI framework. He further stated that the certification is a reflection of excellence in training delivery and that the institute continues to build competencies among GST and customs officers in innovative ways.