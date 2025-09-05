GST rates cut will benefit the poor and middle class, says Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has expressed optimism over recent government initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for the poorer segments of society. He stated that the reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates would significantly lower consumption expenditures for low-income households.

Ramakrishnudu also highlighted the universal healthcare scheme approved by the state government, which he believes will diminish medical costs and further enhance living standards for the common people.

He noted that the various welfare schemes introduced by the government would serve as additional income sources for the impoverished, leading to increased savings and greater participation in economic development. According to him, these measures could play a crucial role in poverty alleviation and reducing economic inequalities.

The former minister emphasised that the coalition government is diligently working to fulfil its manifesto and implement its "Super Six" programmes, ultimately striving to establish a welfare state.