Guarantor gets 6 months imprisonment

Tirupati: RSASTF ADJ court Judge Narasimha Murthy sentenced Venkata Ramana of Renigunta to undergo 6 months imprisonment.

Asif Ali Shake was arrested by Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force for smuggling red sanders and filed a case against him.

Later, he has obtained conditional bail from the court. After he was released from jail he failed to appear in the court for hearing in the smuggling case. The Task Force authorities filed a case against the guarantor resulting in the court sentencing him to six months jail.