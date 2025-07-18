  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guarantor gets 6 months imprisonment

Guarantor gets 6 months imprisonment
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

RSASTF ADJ court Judge Narasimha Murthy sentenced Venkata Ramana of Renigunta to undergo 6 months imprisonment.

Tirupati: RSASTF ADJ court Judge Narasimha Murthy sentenced Venkata Ramana of Renigunta to undergo 6 months imprisonment.

Asif Ali Shake was arrested by Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force for smuggling red sanders and filed a case against him.

Later, he has obtained conditional bail from the court. After he was released from jail he failed to appear in the court for hearing in the smuggling case. The Task Force authorities filed a case against the guarantor resulting in the court sentencing him to six months jail.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick