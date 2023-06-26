Live
Gudivada CI caught Red-handed by ACB
Gudivada CI caught Red-handed by ACB

Gudivada Rural Circle Inspector (CI) Jaya Kumar was caught red handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) slethus while he was accepting the bribe of Rs 70,000 at Gudivada Circle Police Station on Monday.
VIJAYAWADA: Gudivada Rural Circle Inspector (CI) Jaya Kumar was caught red handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) slethus while he was accepting the bribe of Rs 70,000 at Gudivada Circle Police Station on Monday. The Complainant Kiran is the Manager of Image Digitals, Gudivada, lodged a complaint with ACB against the demand of the CI.
The police registered a case against the 'Image digitals' who allegedly printed 'Go back -Jagan', 'Dalitha Drohi Jagan' stickers during the Chief Minister Gudivada visit. In view of the above, the CI has been continuing harassment against the Image's management. As per the information, the CI asked the bribe for doing favour and not continuing his harassment. Due to this, the management approached the ACB.
The ACB officials under the aegis of Additional SP Snehitha conducted raids on the Gudivada Rural Police Circle office on Monday morning and caught the CI. The ACB officials are continuing their raids in the circle office and are likely to undertake raids on the house of CI Jaya Kumar.