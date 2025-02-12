Gunadala Mary Matha festivities conclude

Vijayawada: The three-day Gunadala Mary Matha festivities concluded on Tuesday at Gunadala shrine. Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop T Joseph Rajarao attended as the chief guest.

Bishop Rajarao along with the Guntur Catholic Bishop Chinnabattina Bhagyayya, Italian retired bishop Cesare Bonaventure, Monsignor Fr Muvvala Prasad, Vicar General Fr M Gabriel, Fr Thota Sunil Raju, Fr Telagathoti Paul, and diocese priests offered the “Holy Mass” of the closing ceremony. Addressing the devotees, Bishop Rajarao said the blessings of Mary Matha seated on Gunadala shrine are reaching the devotees and that is why every year lakhs of devotees are visiting the shrine and offering the prayers.

He prayed for the completion of the new Century Mother Mary Church being constructed in Gunadala and urged the devotees to pray for the speedy completion. Cultural programmes were organised for three days enthralling the visiting devotees.

Bishop Joseph Rajarao, Monsignor Fr Muvvala Prasad and other diocesan leaders blessed the devotees. The book “Divyapuja Bali,” written by Fr B John was unveiled by the guests.