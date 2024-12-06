Gunadala Railway Station is set to open soon for passengers

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) PE Edwin explained the strategic importance for developing the Gunadala Railway Station on a war footing with state-of-the-art amenities and best infrastructure.

He along with Deputy Chief Engineer of Gati Shakti PV Ramana Rao briefed the media regarding the current progress.

Speaking to the media, Edwin thanked the Prime Minister for his vision to transform the stations’ landscape with the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. He stated that 25 per cent of works of Gunadala Railway Station were completed including platform extensions, construction of waiting halls, modular toilets and provision of cover over platforms, BiPV solar panels and remaining works are being pursued at jet speed to declare the station open for commercial operations. He emphasised that Gunadala station has the potential of emerging as one of the satellite stations and also decongest the rush at the Vijayawada Station.

PV Ramana Rao demonstrated the status of ongoing works, the future development plans and scope of infrastructure works at Gunadala Station through a paper presentation on display. He stressed that Gunadala Station is equipped with BiPV solar on the platform’s roof and will become another energy neutral station with self-sustaining capacity to handle its daily electrical needs.

Before 2023, Gunadala Railway Station was a tiny station in the outskirts of major Vijayawada Junction with nil passenger activity. Once finished, the station would be the epicentre for unprecedented passenger footfall, multiple train stoppages and shall serve as a satellite station for Vijayawada.

As part of Amrit Bharat Station Phase-I works, the Gunadala Station is being developed at a cost of Rs 35.5 crore with a wide range of passenger services and amenities.