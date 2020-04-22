Guntur: 240 more mobile Rythu Bazaars to come up

Guntur: As part of measures to check Covid-19, agriculture marketing department is going to increase the number of mobile Rythu Bazaars from the current 486 to 700 in a phased manner across the state. Since the people are not allowed to go more than 3 kilometre from their residence to buy essential commodities under the lockdown rules, the move to increase mobile Rythu Bazaars will help reduce rush at the shops.

The vegetable markets set up by civic bodies in school grounds are witnessing heavy rush defeating the purpose of preventive measures. Compared to municipal markets, vegetables are sold at reduced prices at Rythu Bazaars which can explain the rush. In mobile Rythu Bazaars, Rs 2 is added to a kg to meet expenses as they are supplied at doorstep.

Agriculture marketing officials said that currently there are 486 mobile Rythu Bazaars in the state and another 214 will be set up soon. Meanwhile, the department has already given permission to app-based food delivery services Swiggy and Zomato to deliver vegetables at the doorsteps of consumers.

Speaking to The Hans India, chief executive officers of Rythu Bazaars, AP, Md Isar Ahmed said the Rythu Bazaars would be increased to 700 in a phased manner to provide vegetables at reasonable prices to the consumers. "Zomato is supplying vegetables to the consumers in Vijayawada and Vizag on a pilot basis. Swiggy will start door delivery within two days across the state. Now we are not allowing them to collect any service charges from the consumers. We will think about it later," he said.

Ahmed said they had already introduced vegetable kit for Rs 100 for the convenience of consumers in Vizag. It is difficult to supply to thousands of consumers. "Once more mobile Rythu Bazaars are introduced, there is no need for vegetable kits. We are getting bananas from Kadapa and selling in Rythu Bazaars. Similarly, we will sell lemons also in the Rythu Bazaars. At present, there is no scarcity of vegetables in the state," he said.